Smith hit a walkoff three-run home run as a pinch hitter against the Rockies on Sunday.

On the day he got called back up to the majors to take the roster spot of David Freese (hamstring), Smith made history by taking Scott Oberg deep in the ninth inning for the Dodgers' third consecutive game with a walkoff home run by a rookie. The 24-year-old has made quite an impression at the plate in his 22 at-bats this season, slashing .318/.375/.773 with three home runs -- two of which have been walkoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories