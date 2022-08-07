Smith went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs, three RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-3 win against San Diego.

Smith opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, tacked on an RBI single in the third, was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored in the fifth and brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The 27-year-old has assembled a tidy nine-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 15-for-36 (.417) with two home runs and four doubles, while the theft was his first of the campaign. Smith's .273/.362/.477 slash line is second to Alejandro Kirk among backstops while his 16 home runs and 59 RBI lead all catchers.