Smith went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, one RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

On a night where Clayton Kershaw was perfect for seven innings, Smith nearly had his own piece of history. With the Dodgers far ahead, Smith got his triple in the eighth inning and didn't get a chance to go for a home run to complete a cycle. It was still arguably his best game of the year as he got on base five times and extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's batted .452 (14-for-31). For the season, the 27-year-old owns a strong .276/.368/.485 slash line with 14 homers, 47 RBI, 37 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple in 315 plate appearances.