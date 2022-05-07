site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Gets breather in matinee
Smith isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Smith started in the last three games and went 2-for-10 with two RBI, a run, two walks and three strikeouts. Austin Barnes will take over behind the dish and bat eighth in Saturday's matinee.
