site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-will-smith-gets-breather-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Will Smith: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Smith went 0-for-4 during Tuesday's win over San Francisco and will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Austin Barnes is taking over behind the dish and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read