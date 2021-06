Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers will wrap up their series in Pittsburgh with a day game after a night game, so Smith is just receiving a routine breather after catching all nine innings of Wednesday's 2-1 win. He'll take a seat in favor of Austin Barnes (ankle), who will return from a three-game absence to catch Julio Urias.