Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The Dodgers haven't indicated that Smith is dealing with any sort of illness or injury, but he'll be on the bench for a second straight game while Dalton Rushing draws another start behind the plate. Smith has been productive at the plate thus far in the second half, batting .290 with a pair of solo home runs and a 4:7 K:BB in 10 games since the All-Star break.