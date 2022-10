Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's 2-1 loss to the Rockies that Smith will be out of the lineup for Tuesday's game, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Austin Barnes will get the nod behind the plate while Smith gets some rest ahead of the postseason. Smith had started in 10 of the Dodgers' last 11 games, batting .279 with five extra-base hits, six runs and four RBI.