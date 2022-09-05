Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks in a 9-4 win against the Padres on Sunday.

Smith ignited a five-run fourth inning with a solo shot to center off San Diego starter Mike Clevinger and added walks in the fifth and seventh, scoring following the latter. He's batted 3-for-8 with two homers, a double and two walks across his last two contests after going hitless during his previous four. Smith is slashing .264/.353/.475 with 21 home runs, 58 runs and a career-high 80 RBI through 114 games.