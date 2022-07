Smith went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 5-4 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Smith's long ball off Chad Kuhl in the thin air of Coors Field gives him 15 total home runs on the season, the most of any catcher. Smith is slashing a quality .262/.357/.466 over 305 at-bats with 52 RBI. If Smith continues to play well down the stretch, the 27-year-old could flirt with his career-high home run total of 25 from last season.