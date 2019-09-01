Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Smith homered to left field in the fourth inning to plate the Dodgers' second run. The 24-year-old is tied for seventh among National League catchers with 13 long balls despite playing only 37 games. He has also posted a .292/.364/.708 slash line and 1.072 OPS in 129 plate appearances.