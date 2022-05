Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Phillies.

The Dodgers trailed by one run entering the sixth inning before Smith cranked a solo shot to right field to tie the score. The long ball was his second during his modest four-game hitting streak. Smith has gone 4-for-15 during the stretch with three walks and three runs in addition to the pair of solo homers.