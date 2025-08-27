Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

Smith's solo shot initiated a four-run rally in the sixth inning that helped the Dodgers secure the game. The catcher has had a rough August, going just 10-for-63 (.159) while adding three extra-base hits, nine RBI and a 12:22 BB:K over 19 games this month. The recent fade has taken a little of the shine off his season-long production, though he's still at a .295/.403/.494 slash line with 16 homers, 59 RBI, 61 runs scored and two stolen bases over 104 contests. Smith isn't in danger of losing the starting role to Dalton Rushing, though Smith has seen fairly standard rest once or twice a week throughout the year.