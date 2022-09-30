Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Smith continues to see the ball well, as he's posted six multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games. The catcher supplied an insurance run with his solo shot in the eighth inning Thursday, which was his fifth homer in September. He's up to 24 on the year, one shy of his career high, while adding 86 RBI, 66 runs scored, a stolen base, 25 doubles, three triples and a .265/.349/.475 slash line through 133 contests.