Smith went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.

Smith swatted a game-tying three-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning, but his efforts weren't enough to avoid the sweep. Smith also walked twice. In his last 15 appearances, Smith is 18-for-47 (.383) with nine RBI, seven runs scored and an 11:7 BB:K.