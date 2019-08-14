Smith went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 15-1 rout of the Marlins.

The young catcher went deep in the fourth and sixth innings, leading the way in a six-homer barrage for the Dodgers. It was Smith's first career multi-home run performance, and he's slashing .324/.375/.817 through his first 23 big-league games with nine long balls and 26 RBI.