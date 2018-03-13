Smith was moved from Dodgers spring training to minor-league camp Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Smith's bat was fairly quiet this spring, as he went 3-for-14 (.214) at the plate and struck out five times. Smith figures to spend much of the 2018 season at Double-A Tulsa, as a hand injury limited him to just one game there following his promotion from High-A Rancho Cucamonga last season.