Dodgers' Will Smith: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith is not starting Tuesday against the Padres.
Austin Barnes will start behind the plate Tuesday. Smith still has the slight edge in starts this season, catching 10 games compared to eight for Barnes.
