Smith is out of the lineup Sunday for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Smith will take a seat Sunday in a tilt against the Nationals as Russell Martin will get the nod behind the plate in favor of the rookie. Through the first two games, Smith has gone 1-for-7 with three strikeouts and a walk. The righty showed flashes of solid power during the regular season but also had a tenancy to strike out in bunches. After struggling in his first two career playoff games, the Dodgers will turn to the veteran in Martin to help them win a decisive Game 3. After all, Martin and starter Hyun-Jin Ryu have combined for a 1.52 ERA in 20 starts this season.