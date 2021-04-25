site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Heads to bench Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Smith broke out of a minor cold spell by going 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 5-4 win, but he'll still sit for the second time in the series. Austin Barnes will catch Dustin May in the finale.
