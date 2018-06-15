Smith has gone 9-for-36 with two home runs, four RBI, seven walks and 11 strikeouts in 11 games since returning from the 7-day disabled list.

After a four-week stint on the DL, Smith returned June 3 and has since hit .250/.372/.444 -- numbers pretty well in line with his season stats (.254/.345/.446). The 32nd overall pick in 2016, Smith has made 15 starts behind the plate this year and 14 at third base.