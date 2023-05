Smith went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Brewers.

Smith smoked a cutter from Eric Lauer for a solo shot in the third inning. The Dodgers' catcher has four multi-hit games and a .385/.485/.692 slashline in the month of May. Smith has struck out just six times this season, as he has a career best 1.026 OPS in 2023.