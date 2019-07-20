Smith (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Triple-A Oklahoma City's win over San Antonio on Friday.

The 24-year-old got crossed up behind the plate Wednesday and the pitch hit his right wrist, forcing Smith from the game. He was then held out Thursday, but Smith was back a day later and proved his health with his 19th long ball with Oklahoma City this season (22nd total). Smith is on the 40-man roster and could return to Los Angeles before Sept. 1 if there is an injury, or if the Dodgers decide to move on from Austin Barnes as the primary starter.