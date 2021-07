Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and a stolen base Sunday against the Rockies.

Smith blasted his 11th homer of the year in the eighth inning, a two-run shot off Carlos Estevez that gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead. Smith, who also stole his second base of the year, added a pair of singles and a walk and has reached base seven times (five hits, two walks) in his last two contests. The 26-year-old catcher is slashing .265/.368/.466 in 285 plate appearances on the year.