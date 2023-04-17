Smith (concussion) went through a full workout Monday and told reporters that he's hoping to be able to return Thursday against the Cubs, but he doesn't want to rush back, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Smith was placed on the 7-day injured list before Sunday's game, and he told reporters it's the first time that he's ever received a concussion. There's a good chance that the backstop is back before the end of the week, but the Dodgers will understandably take every necessary precaution before Smith is starting games behind the plate.