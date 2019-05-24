Dodgers' Will Smith: Hot in Triple-A
Smith is slashing .277/.395/.546 with eight homers and 27 RBI through 130 at-bats for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Smith has been red-hot at the dish for Oklahoma City, as a three-hit, two-homer day Tuesday gave him five long balls in 10 games. He's currently sporting a robust .941 OPS, showing vast improvement at the Triple-A level compared to his 25-game stint with Oklahoma City last season that saw himhit just .138. Smith is considered one of the top two prospects the Dodgers have at catcher along with Keibert Ruiz.
