Dodgers' Will Smith: Invited to Dodgers camp
Smith has been invited to the Dodgers' major-league camp this spring, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Smith will join fellow catching prospect Keibert Ruiz at big-league camp, though both backstops are expected to open the 2018 campaign in the minors given the trio of catchers already on the Dodgers' 40-man roster. The 22-year-old spent most of his season with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .232/.355/.448 with 11 homers in 72 games before earning a promotion to Double-A Tulsa. He appeared in just one game for the Drillers, as he was hit by a pitch on the hand and forced to miss the remainder of the season. Smith should return to Tulsa to start the season.
