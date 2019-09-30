Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in the Dodgers' 9-0 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Smith went on a 12 game homerless streak in the month of September before finally hitting one out last Sunday. One week later and he has his second home run of the month and his 15th of his bright rookie season. The 24-year-old catcher struggled a bit with consistency at the plate for certain stretches of the season but possesses immense power and should play a key role as he gets set for his first-ever appearance in the postseason.