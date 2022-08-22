Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

Smith hit an RBI single in the first, plated another run with a ground rule double in the fourth and added another RBI single in the eighth. He's logged at least one RBI in nine of his last 12 games, going 14-for-45 (.311) with 17 RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. The catcher's productive run has him up to .274/.360/.479 slash line with 18 home runs, 73 RBI, 53 runs scored, 21 doubles and a stolen base through 103 contests.