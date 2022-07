Smith went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Thursday's 13-0 rout of the Rockies.

Smith played his part in a big offensive game for Los Angeles, knocking in a run with a second-inning double and plating two more with a single in the fourth. The backstop had been struggling coming into the contest, going 1-for-25 over his previous seven games. Smith hasn't homered in over two weeks, but he is still tied for the lead among MLB catchers with 14 long balls on the campaign.