Smith went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

Smith was a big part of a Dodgers comeback that ultimately fell short, doubling in two runs in the sixth inning and driving home another with a single in the eighth. The three-hit performance was the first for the backstop this season, and this was the fourth time he has driven in multiple runs in a contest. Smith is slashing .260/.365/.397 with two homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs and an 11:15 K:BB across 85 plate appearances on the campaign.