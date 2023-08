Smith went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Smith has had a rather modest August, batting .247 (23-for-93) with four homers and 14 RBI over 24 contests. This was his second straight multi-hit game, and his sixth such effort of the month. The veteran catcher is at a .271/.366/.461 slash line with 17 long balls, 66 RBI, 67 runs scored and two stolen bases over 104 games this season.