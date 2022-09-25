Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple during Saturday's 6-2 victory over St. Louis.
Smith opened the scoring with a solo home run off St. Louis starter Jordan Montgomery in the first inning before adding his third triple of the season in the third. The multi-hit game was the 27-year-old's third in his last four games and he's batting 7-for-16 with a home run and two triples during the current hot streak. Smith's .257 average across 19 September contests represents one of his lowest marks of any month this season, but his .529 slugging is his second-best thanks to half of his 18 hits going for extra bases.