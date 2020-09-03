Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in an extra-inning win over Arizona on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks chose to pitch to Smith -- rather than try to set up a double play -- with the winning run on third base and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the backstop made them pay with a game-winning single to left field. The walkoff hit was the third for Smith in only 75 career games. In contrast to his disappointing .208 batting average this season, Smith has notched a .302 xBA and owns the highest walk rate (22.9 percent) along with the fifth-best Whiff% (12.4 percent) in the league among players with at least 50 plate appearances while striking out only 10 times.