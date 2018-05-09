Smith was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Smith, who is hitting .255/.333/.447 with four home runs across 105 plate appearances with Tulsa, last appeared in a game Sunday, so that's presumably when he acquired the injury. Assuming the setback isn't a significant one, Smith should be back in action in the minimum amount of time or shortly after. Tulsa promoted Hamlet Marte from High-A Rancho Cucamonga to add more catching depth in the meantime.