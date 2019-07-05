Smith (side) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, retroactive to June 26, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With an OPS north of 1.000 with Oklahoma City and three homers in his small MLB sample (29 plate appearances), Smith has surpassed fellow catching prospect Keibert Ruiz on the Dodgers organizational depth chart in the minds of many evaluators, and some even felt he would be an upgrade over Austin Barnes as the starter in Los Angeles. However, Smith's stellar season has been interrupted by a strained side muscle and there is currently no timetable for his return.