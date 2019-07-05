Dodgers' Will Smith: Lands on 7-day IL
Smith (side) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, retroactive to June 26, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
With an OPS north of 1.000 with Oklahoma City and three homers in his small MLB sample (29 plate appearances), Smith has surpassed fellow catching prospect Keibert Ruiz on the Dodgers organizational depth chart in the minds of many evaluators, and some even felt he would be an upgrade over Austin Barnes as the starter in Los Angeles. However, Smith's stellar season has been interrupted by a strained side muscle and there is currently no timetable for his return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...