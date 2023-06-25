Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 victory versus the Astros.

Smith put the Dodgers on the board with a solo shot to left field in the first inning and scored the game-tying run during the team's rally in the eighth. The long ball was his 11th of the season, which ranks fourth among big-league catchers. Smith's other offensive numbers help make him one of the game's elite hitting backstops, as he's slashing .292/.407/.508 with 39 RBI, 36 runs, one steal and a 37:33 BB:K.