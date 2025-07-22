Smith went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Smith took David Festa deep in the fourth and sixth innings for the catcher's first multi-homer effort of the season. While he hasn't hit for a ton of power, Smith has often collected his homers in bunches, including six of them over a 12-game span from June 17 to July 4. He continues to be a steady bat in the heart of the order, slashing .326/.424/.556 with 15 homers, 48 RBI, 49 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases through 78 contests.