Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Dodgers' 2-1 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings.

Smith got the scoring started in the fourth inning, when he took Zack Godley deep for his 12th long ball of the season. The rookie has supplied six of those home runs in the last seven games and seems to have already asserted himself as a high-end fantasy catcher despite still maintaining prospect eligibility.