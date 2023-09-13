Smith went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Padres.

Smith had gone 0-for-11 with four walks over his last three games before breaking out of the slump. His fourth-inning blast put the Dodgers firmly in control in the blowout victory. The catcher also snapped a 10-game homer drought with his 18th long ball of the season. He's maintained a .269/.367/.450 slash line with 71 RBI, 74 runs scored and three stolen bases over 115 contests.