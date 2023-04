Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that he doesn't expect Smith (concussion) to return during the weekend series against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The initial plan was for Smith to return to the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, but it now seems that he will have to wait a bit longer. Roberts added that Smith is improving, but gave no more details on when the 28-year-old backstop might play again.