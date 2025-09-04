Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Smith (hand) is undergoing a CT scan and it's "probably unlikely" the catcher will play this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith had to be removed from Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh after a foul tip caught him in the right hand. He's not in Thursday's lineup and could require a stint on the 10-day injured list, pending results of the CT scan. Ben Rortvedt will be added to the roster as a third catcher, and Dalton Rushing will handle the bulk of the starts behind the plate while Smith is out.