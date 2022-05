Smith is managing a pectoral issue but will return to the lineup Saturday against the Phillies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The pectoral problem will send Smith to the bench Friday, but the issue doesn't seem to be a major one. He'll get one more day off from catching, as he's expected to be the designated hitter Saturday, but he's penciled in as the Dodgers' catcher for the team's next three games.