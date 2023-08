Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Smith saw a seven-game hitting streak end Thursday versus the Rockies, but he snapped out of a quiet spell with his game-tying blast in the first inning Saturday. The catcher is up to 15 long balls on the season, two of which have come in August. For the season, he's added 59 RBI, 60 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .275/.381/.471 slash line over 91 contests.