Smith (concussion) said Wednesday he's unsure if he'll be able to return from the 7-day injured list for Friday's game against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Though Smith traveled with the Dodgers to Pittsburgh and has been working out for the past few days, manager Dave Roberts has already ruled out the catcher from playing during the three-game series with the Pirates. Smith mentioned that the headaches he's been experiencing have been gone since Friday, but the Dodgers are still planning on taking extra caution with him before activating him. Even if Smith isn't back by Friday, the 28-year-old should be back behind the plate for Los Angeles in the coming days.