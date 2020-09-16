Smith has hit fourth or fifth in the order in each of his last three games, and manager Dave Roberts stated that he prefers the backstop in that area of the lineup, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Smith began the season hitting in the lower part of the order but has worked his way up due to an improved approach at the plate this season. "As far as Will in the middle of the order, I think his at-bat quality has been consistent, the on-base, using the whole field," Roberts said. "As we look out, to finish the season and into the postseason, I just want to count on the certainty of a quality at-bat." Smith was slated to bat fifth Tuesday -- as he had in his previous two starts -- but was moved up to the cleanup spot after Max Muncy was removed from the lineup in order to get a day of rest. Smith has been among the Dodgers' most effective hitters this season, slashing .300/.424/.600 with six home runs and 15 RBI. He has already matched his walk total (18) from last season -- in nearly 100 fewer at-bats -- while reducing his strikeout rate from 26.5 percent to 13.1 percent.