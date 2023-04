Smith (concussion) is not expected to return during the Dodgers' current road trip, which runs through Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Smith has missed 10 days while recovering from a concussion and is expected to miss at least five more. He's reportedly making progress, but it will be Austin Barnes and Austin Wynns who remain the Dodgers' catchers for the conclusion of the weekend series against the Cubs as well as the upcoming series against the Pirates.