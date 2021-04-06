Smith will head to the bench Tuesday against Oakland, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers made it clear over the offseason that Smith would handle a lighter workload than is typical for a starting catcher, and they've backed those words up thus far. Smith will sit for the third time in the first six games of the year, with Austin Barnes continuing to serve as Clayton Kershaw's personal catcher. Smith has been everything he's supposed to be when available, going 5-for-10 with a pair of homers, two doubles and four walks, but the playing-time concerns aren't going away any time soon.