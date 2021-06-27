site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-will-smith-not-in-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Smith is 3-for-20 over his past seven games and will head to the bench Sunday. Austin Barnes will catch Sunday for Clayton Kershaw and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read