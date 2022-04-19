site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Smith started the past two games and will receive the day off for Tuesday's contest. Austin Barnes will receive another start behind the plate for Los Angeles in his place.
